Police intensify safety initiatives – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Police intensify safety initiatives

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Police intensify safety initiatives
Police are stepping up safety operations by intensifying their presence in different areas across the country. Acting national police commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane, touched down in the Eastern Cape as part of the Safer Festive Season initiative.
