Police intensify safety initiatives
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Police intensify safety initiatives
Police are stepping up safety operations by intensifying their presence in different areas across the country. Acting national police commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane, touched down in the Eastern Cape as part of the Safer Festive Season initiative.
