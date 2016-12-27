Police launch ‘Operation Harmony’ to end Southern Kaduna killings
The Nigeria Police Force on Monday, launched ‘Operation Harmony’, to tackle the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna. In a statement, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operation) DIG Habila Joshak, said: “In as much as the Force acknowledged the fact that there were few isolated cases of attacks recently in some settlements. “However, the figures reflected […]
