Police Nab Pastors For Killing Woman During Deliverance

Member Dies After Deliverance; Pastors Arrested. Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two Pastors at the “Jesus Solution Ministry” over the alleged killing of one of its members who allegedly died during a deliverance session in Ajangbadi Lagos. Woman Dies After Deliverance, Pastors Arrested. As Reported by Vanguard, Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Ajangbadi Police Division have arrested two suspects, a 37 year old Pastor and 37 year old female Pastor over the death of one 27 year old Miss Chinedu Chukwudi who was said to have gone to Jesus Solution Ministry at Santana Bus Stop, Ajangbadi area of the State for deliverance where she met her untimely death. ALSO READ: How Lagos Police Building Collapsed, Killed Scores (Photos) A security source who spoke exclusively to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said: “On the 13th of November, 2016, Confidence Chukwudi, the elder sister to the deceased reported to the police that on the 12th of November, 2016, her younger sister, Chiwendu Chukwudi aged 27 years went to Jesus Solution Ministry for deliverance where the Pastor, now at large allegedly collected the sum of N130,000.00 from her, after which he administered a liquid substance on her and she […]

