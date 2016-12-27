Pages Navigation Menu

Police raids Nakasero Mosque, detains 10 people

New Vision

Police raids Nakasero Mosque, detains 10 people
NTV Uganda
It has been confirmed by various sources that the security agents took away computers and vital documents found in the mosque offices. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser.
