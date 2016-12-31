Police release 13 arrested after raid on Kiwatule Mosque

The Police has released without charge 13 Muslims picked up Thursday night at Masjid Abubakar Sudiq Mosque in Kiwatule over suspected terrorist activities.

According to the Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police Emilian Kayima, officers raided the mosque following a tip off from the residents who were suspicious of the presence of Indians in the mosque.

Kayima explained that at the moment of the raid, there were six Pakistanis, two Indians and five Ugandans in the mosque.

Kayima however said that after consulting the heads of the mosque, police was notified that they were visitors who had come to conduct prayers.

Kayima also said that the force had an interation with Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to find out more about the suspects.

“We had an interaction with the second deputy Mufti Sheikh Mohammad Ali Waiswa and he has confirmed that these are innocent people who are on an official visit to Uganda to teach Islam,” said Kayima.

This is the second time in less than a week, that the police is raiding a mosque and arresting Muslims.

On Tuesday, about 18 people were arrested in Nakasero Mosque in connection with suspected criminal activities and the recent killings of Muslim clerics.

Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura said the raid at Nakasero Mosque was as a result of information revealed by a suspect in connection to the killing of Maj Muhammad Kiggundu, a Muslim cleric gunned down on November 26 at Masanafu Trading Centre in Rubaga Division, Kampala.

However, the spokesman of the Nakasero based Tabliq muslim sect Sheikh Siraje Kifampa condemned the continuous raids on mosques.

Kifampa called on all religious leaders to join Muslims in condemning, what he said, was Police action at places of worship without considering their sanctity.

