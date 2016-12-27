Police sergeant, bank official arrested for bank robbery in Rivers state – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Police sergeant, bank official arrested for bank robbery in Rivers state

Dec 27, 2016


Police sergeant, bank official arrested for bank robbery in Rivers state
The Rivers state police command has confirm the arrest one Sergeant Promise Ukwuoma and an employee of Access Bank, Rumuolumeni Branch, Samuel Ndudiri, identified as members of a criminal gang who attempt to rob the bank. According to a report …
