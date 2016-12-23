Police Service Commission to begin training of 10,000 recruits December 31
The Police Service Commission (PSC), has confirmed it will begin training for 10,000 recruits on December 31. In a statement released on Thursday, the Commission revealed that six South-West states were allocated 1,322 constable slots. 652 of those went to Lagos, Osun and Ondo, while 477 went to Oyo and Ekiti. Ogun received 193 slots. […]
