Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Service Commission to begin training of 10,000 recruits December 31

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

PIC.4.POLICE COUNTER TERRORISM SQUAD ON PARADE AT THE 2016 POLICE WEEK GRAND FINALE PARADE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (1/4/16). 2664/1/4/2016/HF/ICE/CH/NAN

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has confirmed it will begin training for 10,000 recruits on December 31. In a statement released on Thursday, the Commission revealed that six South-West states were allocated 1,322 constable slots. 652 of those went to Lagos, Osun and Ondo, while 477 went to Oyo and Ekiti. Ogun received 193 slots. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Police Service Commission to begin training of 10,000 recruits December 31

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.