Policeman Fights Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500, Loses Gun [Watch Video]

A mild drama occurred in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, as a yet-to-be indentified policeman was caught on camera fighting dirty with a truck driver and his friends in the community.

In the footage, the policeman was seen struggling with the three men during which his rifle fell off and one of the men was seen escaping with the rifle as the policeman later jumped into the truck.

The Punch quoted the witness who was recording the incident as saying “You don’t have sense,” while another man beside him screamed, “Snap them; run away with the gun. You are a stupid policeman. You have been caught on camera. You are done for.”

The man recording continued in his fury of words: “You are a fool. You will be sacked. You don’t have sense,” before an observer of the scene said, “This is the second time he will be doing this. He fought with another man here sometime ago.”

Police officer’s AK 47 snatched from him during a crazy showdown with a Truck Driver.. “Am sure na the usual N20 cause am” pic.twitter.com/oOaRcB9KYM — 📝 Datboyjerry 📝 (@datboyjerry) December 21, 2016

A certain Mc Gabito D’laffgiva, who posted the video on Facebook, said the scuffle happened after a disagreement over a N500 bribe demanded by the policeman from the truck driver.

He said, “The shameless policeman got himself in a fight because he wanted to collect a N500 bribe from a truck driver carrying scrap. I am an eyewitness. It happened along Odo Nla Road, Odogunyan.”

Meanwhile, he is yet to respond to further enquiries about the incident as of press time.

