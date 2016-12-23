Policeman kills colleague, student in Zaria following disagreement – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Policeman kills colleague, student in Zaria following disagreement
Vanguard
Zaria (Kaduna State) – A mobile policeman attached to Zenith Bank, Zaria, on Friday killed his colleague attached to the same bank following disagreement over monthly stipends being given them by the bank. The quarrel between the policemen, Mathew …
Two policemen die after fighting over money at bank in Zaria
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG