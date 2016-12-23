Pages Navigation Menu

Policeman kills colleague, student in Zaria following disagreement – Vanguard

Policeman kills colleague, student in Zaria following disagreement
Zaria (Kaduna State) – A mobile policeman attached to Zenith Bank, Zaria, on Friday killed his colleague attached to the same bank following disagreement over monthly stipends being given them by the bank. The quarrel between the policemen, Mathew …
