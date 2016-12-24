Pomp as Hon. Akinlaja’s son weds

Akinlolu Akinlaja, son of the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, Rep. Joseph Akinlaja, married his heartthrob, Omolabake, on Saturday, December 10.

People from all walks of life gathered at Eagle Club, venue of the marriage ceremony, where the love birds tied the nuptial knot amid pomp and pageantry. On hand to witness the occasion were diplomats, politicians, technocrats, businessmen, captains of industry, stalwarts of NUPENG and PENGASSAN, who trooped out in their hundreds.

The dignitaries at the occasion include Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Chief Ifeanyi Uba, Chairman/CEO, Capital Oil and Gas, wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Olukemi Mimiko, Ondo State liaison officer in Abuja and SSA to Governor Mimiko, Barrister Toyin Aladegbami, Mr Goddy Nnamdi, GM Corporate Services, NNPC, Engineer Ladenegan Adewale, MD-NNPC Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company limited, Mr. Henry Ikem Obih GED/COO Downstream, former Chairmen of Ondo East and West Local Governments, Hon. Wale Akinlosotu and Hon Biola Peter Makinde.

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream were also present, led by the deputy chairman, Hon. Danlami Mohammed Kurfi. Others were, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Hon Michael Omogbehin, Hon Maasu Lawal, Hon. Onagbule Jimoh, Hon. Danladi Baido. Also present was a member, representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, Hon. Ogene Egoh. Also in attendance were President of NUPENG, Comrade Igwe Achese, Infopreneur and online publisher, Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu, among others.

The post Pomp as Hon. Akinlaja’s son weds appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

