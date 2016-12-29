Ponzi Scheme Gulps KICC’s $4.8m | Inquiry Finds Church Trustees Guilty of Mismanagement
Kingsway International Christian Centre, a 12,000-member megachurch in Britain headed by Nigerian Pastor, Mathew Ashimolowo, lost $4.8 million to a Ponzi scheme after trustees carelessly invested money in it. The scam was the brainchild of former Premier League soccer player, Richard Rufus. Rufus was a defender for Charlton Athletic. He promised investors along with the church a […]
