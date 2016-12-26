Pop Superstar, George Michael Dies at 53

Pop superstar George Michael has died of suspected heart failure at the age of 53.

Michael, who shot to fame as the front man of Wham! in the 1980s, died peacefully at his home in Oxfordshire, his publicist said.

His manager Michael Lippman said the cause of his death was heart failure, according to the Associated Press.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm on Christmas Day.

The force said: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course.”

Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.”

Michael – whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – had hits including Club Tropicana and Last Christmas as a part of Wham!

Michael’s former Wham! bandmate wrote on Twitter that he was “heartbroken by the loss of my friend” who would be “4ever loved”. John, another friend and collaborator, wrote on Instagram of his “deep shock” at the loss of “the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist”.

Michael, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as half of Wham!, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas. He had a highly successful solo career that included the songs Careless Whisper, Faith, Outside and Freedom! 90.

Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou. He had 11 UK No 1s and sold more than 100m albums during a career spanning almost four decades. His last album, Symphonica, was released in 2014.