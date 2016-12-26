Pope Francis Calls For End To Syrian War

Pope Francis has called for an end to the ongoing war in Syria. The Catholic Pontiff made this call in his Christmas address at the Vatican on Sunday, saying “far too much blood has been spilled” in the conflict.

He also urged Palestinians and Israelis to abandon hate and revenge.

He spoke in front of tens of thousands of Catholic pilgrims in St Peter’s Square.

There was heavy presence of security at the Mass, following last week’s lorry attack in Berlin. The Pope also paid tribute to its victims of the Berlin attack.

On Syria, the pontiff said the international community must “actively seek a negotiated solution” to the five-year war.

He said Israelis and Palestinians must come together to “write a new page of history” amid heightened tension after Friday’s UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements on occupied land.

He also denounced global terrorism, which he said “had sown fear and death into the hearts of so many countries and cities”.

Authorities in Rome have banned vans or trucks from entering the city centre, and military jeeps were placed on the roads surrounding the Vatican.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

