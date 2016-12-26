Pope Francis calls for peace, civility, in Christmas message – 9NEWS.com
|
9NEWS.com
|
Pope Francis calls for peace, civility, in Christmas message
9NEWS.com
VATICAN CITY – The following is the Vatican's official translation of Pope's Francis' traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Christmas day message, delivered in Italian from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica Sunday: Dear Brothers and Sisters, Happy …
Christmas brings joy to all in Odisha
Bells Jingle, Churches Sparkle As India Celebrates Christmas
Celebrate with Caution
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG