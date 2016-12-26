Pages Navigation Menu

Pope pays tribute to Iraqi Christians persecuted by Islamic State

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Pope Francis paid tribute on Monday to Middle East Christians who have clung to their faith during persecution by Islamist militants, saying there are more Christians martyrs now than in the Church’s early days. The pope spoke to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his holiday blessing on the feast of St. Stephen,…

