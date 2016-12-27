Pages Navigation Menu

Popular musician, Kiss Daniel escapes death in Calabar Christmas Village

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian musician and Woju crooner, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kiss Daniel, on Monday escaped death while performing at the Calabar Christmas Village. It was gathered that some robbers had stormed the village at about 1am and shot repeatedly into the air while dispossessing fun seekers of their belongings. Several persons sustained various degrees of injuries […]

