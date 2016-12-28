Pork is more nutritious than red meat – Pig farmer – The Punch
The Punch
Pork is more nutritious than red meat – Pig farmer
The Chairman, Pig Farmers Association, Delta chapter, Mr Jerry Ossai, has called for the consumption of pork, saying it is more nutritious than red meat. Ossai on Thursday in Asaba claimed that “pork is tastier than beef and even more nutritional than …
