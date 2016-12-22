Post Insurgency: Education gets highest in Borno’s N183 billion budget
Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday announced the highest allocation of N33 billion naira for the reconstruction of schools destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and fresh construction works across educational institutions as Borno State budgets N183 billion naira for the 2017 fiscal year. Tagged “Budget of CONSOLIDATION, RESTORATION & REBIRTH’ the Appropriation bill allocated […]
