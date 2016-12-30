Power to overcome recession at Deeper Life Retreat

Worshippers at the Deeper Christian Life Ministry got the spiritual rebirth they looked forward to at this year’s December retreat tagged ‘Power for the present hour,’ at the Deeper Life Conference Centre on Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Earlier before the four-day event, which ended on Monday, December 26, the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, had shelved his nationwide outreaches, for the retreat, a move the church said was unprecedented in its history.

The retreat as always, was not held in Nigeria alone, but also in the United Kingdom, United States of America and other parts of the world, where the church has presence.

Enthusiastic worshippers sang praises to God under a very serene atmosphere. Messages from the pulpit confirm the church was not ignorant of what Nigerians were going through, and the peoples’ desire to be saturated with the power to sail through the ongoing biting recession in the country.

The issue of security was not taken for granted. All vehicles were thoroughly screened before being allowed into the camp. Food vendors made brisk businesses. Worshippers, who were not satisfied with the provisions made within the camp, patronised these traders.

However, the church authorities restricted the traders to an area where they would not cause distraction to the worshippers in any way.

Technology was employed to transmit messages of the General Superintendent, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi to all the Deeper Life campgrounds across the globe.

Kumuyi, who admonished Nigerians to have hope and faith in God, also gave the assurance that things would turn around for the better for individuals, families, states and the nation in the coming year.

He said in line with the theme of the retreat, God has power over the recession and every difficulty that the nation has been passing through.

“God is blessing our nation and by the grace of God, as we are crossing over to next year, we are not going to carry over our problems. Better time has come,” he assured.

Speaking on the topic: ‘The empowered Christian in the world,’ Kumuyi said:

“Recession, one time or the other, always plays its nefarious role in human race. But lucky people, who are always adequately prepared to meet such period, would not feel the scourge of recession. This is where surrendering to the Lordship of Jesus Christ becomes very crucial and inevitable for those who want to escape the excruciating impact of recession.

A participant, Olayiwonuola Edun, in addition to other testimonies, said the transforming power of God that came upon him during the retreat has turned his life around to achieve his expectations and set new goals for the new year.

