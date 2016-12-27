Poyet: Tevez Transfer Almost Completed

Gus Poyet, who manages Chinese Super League club, Shangai Shenhua has stated that the much anticipated transfer of Carlos Tevez is close to completion.

The 32-year-old forward is expected to move to China once his contract with Boca Juniors expires.

Poyet, who took over at the club last month, said Tevez was close to joining.

“I’m still waiting for 100 per cent to get permission to talk to Carlos about what’s ahead,” he told La Red.

“I don’t want to be unfair to people. It seems that everything is done and missing some details to be announced.”

Tevez will reportedly become the highest-paid footballer in the world if the former Manchester City and Juventus forward completes his move.

