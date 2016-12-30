Prandelli resigns as Valencia coach

Former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli resigned as coach of Valencia on Friday, after a poor run that has seen the relegation-threatened team go through several managers in quick succession.

“Cesare Prandelli has communicated to Valencia Club de Futbol his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach, as of Friday, December 30th,” the struggling La Liga giants said in a statement.

They added Salvador Gonzalez — the former Spanish footballer known as “Voro” who works at the club — would take charge of the first team, though it was unclear whether this was a temporary or permanent appointment.

Valencia did not give a reason for Prandelli’s departure, which comes after less than three months in the post.

The club is languishing in the bottom four of La Liga, and sports daily AS said he had quit as there was not enough money for five players he wanted to bring in during the transfer window.

Valencia sacked coach Pako Ayestaran in September for failing to pick up a single point in their opening four league games of the season.

Before that, Britain’s Gary Neville was sacked in March for poor results after just four months in the post.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

