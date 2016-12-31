Pray for quick economic recovery – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy in the New Year.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ekweremadu, who expressed concern over the current economic hardship in the country, said the nation’s leadership needed divine guidance for right economic policies.

He called on the Federal Government to put the right policies in place to boost investors’ confidence while spending more on infrastructure and critical sectors to ensure economic growth.

“No doubt, 2016 will be remembered for unprecedented economic hardship for Nigerians, irrespective of social status, political, ethnic, and religious leanings.

“Therefore, we must all join hands to seek the face of God for quick economic recovery and peace in our land.

“Importantly, those in charge of the economy must rise to the occasion.

“We must assemble the best hands, irrespective of where they come from, to lead the nation out of the economic wilderness’’, he said.

The deputy president of the senate also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, and political elites to improve on electoral process ahead of 2019.

He said, “we must restore the confidence of our people in the ballot box.

“They must freely vote and their votes must count, devoid of all forms of intimidation, manipulation, and political excesses.’’

He wished Nigerians a happy celebration and a prosperous New Year.

