Pray for quick economic recovery – Ekweremadu
The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy in the New Year. This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja on Saturday. Ekweremadu, who expressed concern over the current economic hardship […]
