Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pray for quick economic recovery – Ekweremadu

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy in the New Year. This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja on Saturday. Ekweremadu, who expressed concern over the current economic hardship […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Pray for quick economic recovery – Ekweremadu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.