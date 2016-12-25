Pray for rapid economic recovery – Ortom

As Christians all over the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Beneue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Nigerians to pray for rapid economic recovery and display love by shunning those things that would not add value to families, home and the society at large. This Governor gave the charge in the 2016 Christmas message signed by him. He pointed out that Christmas is not only a time for celebration but also for sober reflection as individuals and as a people.

