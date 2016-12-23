Pages Navigation Menu

Preliminary Test Results say Rice Intercepted in Lagos is not Plastic Rice – Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole on Thursday said that preliminary tests conducted by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed that there is no evidence backing the claim that the bags of rice seized in Ikeja, Lagos by Customs officials are the infamous plastic rice. Adewole made this […]

