Premiere: Wizkid – Daddy Yo

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

While the Headies awards 2016 is going on, Wizkid has decided to drop his much anticiapated single, Daddy Yo. It is the best way to cap off the spectacular year he’s had so far. This makes it his first official single since he signed with RCA Records. The video drops tomorrow so stay tuned. If […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

