Prepare for Christ’s coming not yuletide, Bishop Okeke urges Christians – Vanguard

Prepare for Christ's coming not yuletide, Bishop Okeke urges Christians
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev Hillary Okeke, has called on Christians to use the forthcoming yuletide to uphold their spiritual readiness and preparation for Christ's coming. Okeke, who made the call while delivering his message …
Okeke urges Nigerian Christians to re-establish relationship with God
