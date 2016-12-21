Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pres. Buhari preaches unity in Christmas message (WATCH)

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Video | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among all Nigerians. Buhari stated this in a holiday message, urging Nigerians to act as “one people”, as we are all “brothers and sisters”. In the 60-second video, the president added, that we are stronger when we are together. Watch video below:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Pres. Buhari preaches unity in Christmas message (WATCH) appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.