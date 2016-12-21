Pres. Buhari preaches unity in Christmas message (WATCH)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among all Nigerians. Buhari stated this in a holiday message, urging Nigerians to act as “one people”, as we are all “brothers and sisters”. In the 60-second video, the president added, that we are stronger when we are together. Watch video below:

