Pres. Buhari preaches unity in Christmas message (WATCH)
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among all Nigerians. Buhari stated this in a holiday message, urging Nigerians to act as “one people”, as we are all “brothers and sisters”. In the 60-second video, the president added, that we are stronger when we are together. Watch video below:
This post Pres. Buhari preaches unity in Christmas message (WATCH) appeared first on YNaija.
