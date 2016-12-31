Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magu Not Sacked As EFCC Boss—Says Attorney General Malami – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Magu Not Sacked As EFCC Boss—Says Attorney General Malami
SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters has learned that the report carried by several newspapers and blogs claiming President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was untrue.
Presidency Debunks Media Report On Magu, Says PMB Is Yet To Take DecisionLeadership Newspapers
EFCC denies removal of MaguNTA News
BREAKING: Presidency denies sack of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC ChairmanPremium Times
Nigeria Today –National Accord –The Whistler –Information Nigeria
all 34 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.