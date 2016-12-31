Presidency Debunks Media Report On Magu, Says PMB Is Yet To Take Decision

According to a source, his redeployment back to Nigerian Police Force (NPF) was to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate.
But presidential spokesmen Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu both denied that Magu has been removed from his post at the EFCC.
“No truth in the story making the rounds that Magu has been removed as EFCC boss. The AGF is yet to submit his probe report to the President,” Adesina said.
Shehu made the same point, calling the report of the sack “speculative and preemptive.”
It was gathered to make the situation look like a routine exercise, some senior Police officers would be re-deployed by the Police hierarchy to resume as conventional Police officers.
It was equally reliably gathered yesterday that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission.
Magu’s nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).