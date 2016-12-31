Presidency Denies Rumour Of Magu’s Dismissal As EFCC Chairman

Contrary to reports making the round, the Presidency has said Ibrahim Magu, has not been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Guardian had earlier reported that his redeployment back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to usher in a new nominee before the Senate

It added that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has already issued Magu a letter on the latest development and has instructed him to hand over to the Director of Operations in the commission.

READ ALSO: Senate Rejects Confirmation Of Magu As EFCC Chairman

However, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed today that “it is not true, the president had not authorised Mr. Magu’s removal.”

No truth in the story making the rounds that Magu has been removed as EFCC boss. The AGF is yet to submit his probe report to the President. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) December 31, 2016

1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

Also lending voice on the rumour, another Presidency spokesperson, Garba Shehu, dismissed the Guardian story as untrue.

“We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been sacked,” Mr. Shehu tweeted Saturday. “No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.” “The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.”

The post Presidency Denies Rumour Of Magu’s Dismissal As EFCC Chairman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

