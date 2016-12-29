Presidency refutes media report on Board appointments
The Presidency has refuted media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will conclude the appointments of members of the Federal Governmdent’s Boards, Parastatals and Agencies by January, 2017. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made the rebuttal in his Facebook page on Thursday. He said: “We wish to […]
The post Presidency refutes media report on Board appointments appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG