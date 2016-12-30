Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency refutes reports on Buhari’s board appointments

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency yesterday refuted media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will make full board appointments in January 2017. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who was quoted to have made the statement, said he never gave such confirmation. “That President Buhari will make full board appointments in January 2017 […]

