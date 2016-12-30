Presidency refutes reports on Buhari’s board appointments
The Presidency yesterday refuted media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will make full board appointments in January 2017. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who was quoted to have made the statement, said he never gave such confirmation. “That President Buhari will make full board appointments in January 2017 […]
Presidency refutes reports on Buhari’s board appointments
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG