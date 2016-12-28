Presidency removes 50000 ghost workers from payroll – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
Presidency removes 50000 ghost workers from payroll
Guardian
The Federal Government says it has removed 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll, and saved N13 billion monthly since February this year. According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the government …
