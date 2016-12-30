Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari Assents to Endangered Species Bill – 17th Bill Signed into Law in 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the ‎Endangered Species Control of International Trade and Traffic Amendment Act 2016, earlier passed by the National Assembly. Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), made this known while briefing State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja. He said that ‎the […]

