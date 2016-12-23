Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari lauds Lagos, Kebbi on production of LAKE rice

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Lagos and Kebbi state governments for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of LAKE Rice (Lagos-Kebbi Rice). The president commended the commitment of Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu of Lagos and Kebbi respectively in bringing to fruition the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

President Buhari lauds Lagos, Kebbi on production of LAKE rice

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.