President Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag

The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag. The flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor. Men of the Operation Lafiya Dole operating in the North […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

