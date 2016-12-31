President Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag
The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag. The flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor. Men of the Operation Lafiya Dole operating in the North […]
