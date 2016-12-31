Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to him the captured Boko Haram flag. The flag was handed over to the President by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor. Men of the Operation Lafiya Dole operating in the North […]

