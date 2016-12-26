Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to government – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Jafaru Isa Buhari's friend returns N70M arms deal cash to government
Pulse Nigeria
Isa, a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was arrested on Wednesday, January 6, 2016. Published: 13.01; 'Jola Sotubo. Print; eMail · Jafaru Isa play. Jafaru Isa. (Notable Nigerians) …
President Buhari's ally returns N170m arms scandal loot to EFCC
Dasukigate: Buhari's friend, Jafaru Isa refunds remaining N70m to EFCC
#DasukiGate: Buhari's close friend, Jafaru Isa returns N170m
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG