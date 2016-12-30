Pages Navigation Menu

Ensure probity and accountability – Mahama to new AG – GhanaWeb

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa


GhanaWeb

Ensure probity and accountability – Mahama to new AG
GhanaWeb
President Mahama has charged the newly sworn in Auditor General (AG), Daniel Domelovo to collaborate with stakeholders to monitor the use of public funds. Many have expressed concerns over the inability of the AG's Department to guard the use of public …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

