President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message to Nigerians
My dear Compatriots, I am happy to welcome you to the beginning of a New Year in our beloved country Nigeria. I felicitate with you today at a time when our nation is witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in our security and socio-economic situation. I know you will join me to, once again, congratulate […]
The post President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message to Nigerians appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG