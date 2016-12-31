President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
President Muhammadu Buhari's New Year message to Nigerians
NAIJ.COM
I am happy to welcome you to the beginning of a New Year in our beloved country Nigeria. I felicitate with you today at a time when our nation is witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in our security and socio-economic situation. I know you will …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG