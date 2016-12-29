Pages Navigation Menu

President Obama orders sanctions against Russia in response to hacking

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

The United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to a campaign of harassment against American diplomats in Moscow, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. The move against the diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco is part of […]

