President Obama orders sanctions against Russia in response to hacking
The United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to a campaign of harassment against American diplomats in Moscow, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. The move against the diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco is part of […]
The post President Obama orders sanctions against Russia in response to hacking appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG