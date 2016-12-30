Pressure mounts on police to fish out killers of LASTMA zonal commander

Two weeks after an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Surajudeen Olatunji Bakare was brutally killed by irate mob in Apapa, indications have emerged that the Lagos State Police Command is under intense pressure by the Lagos State government to fish out the killers of Bakare.

Sources in the state Ministry of Justice told The Guardian yesterday that the government has already written to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, demanding the arrest of the culprits. The incident took place on December 15.

The letter was said to have been written following the failure of the police to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act despite the fact that the video had already gone viral on the Internet with faces of the culprits.

Bakare, a Level 14 officer, was said to have been attacked by the irate mob, who removed his two eyes and stabbed him after which he was stoned to death.

A source who did not want to be named confirmed the existence of the letter, noting that it was dated December 28, 2016 and written by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem.

According to the letter, which was obtained by our correspondent, Kazeem said it was important for the police to promptly fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and turn them in to face necessary legal action.

Excerpts of the letter read: “The late Bakare was a LASTMA official, who was in Apapa area of the state, executing his lawful duties and it was in exercising this duty that he was attacked and murdered by persons that have apparently been visually recorded and same circulated on social media.

“This is a crime that is clearly an affront to civilisation and the sustenance of law and order, which the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has sworn to uphold.”

