Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pretty Lady Stabbed abd Killed By Her Steward At Her Lekki Home In Lagos

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A lady identified as Mrs Dayo Adeleke who is set to wed next year has been allegedly killed by her Cameroonian steward at her home in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, last night.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to the Facebook user who shared this information:pretty-lady-stabbed-abd-killed-by-her-steward-at-her-lekki-home-in-lagos-2

The post Pretty Lady Stabbed abd Killed By Her Steward At Her Lekki Home In Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.