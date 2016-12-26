Pretty Lady Stripped N3ked and Paraded in Public for Stealing a Fowl (Photos)

A young lady was paraded stark n*ked around a Cross Rivers town for allegedly caught stealing a fowl.



According to the story shared by Obong from Ekparakwa in Cross Rivers State:

‘Its so sad for me to post this but I have no choice than to post it for others to learn from it.

“For some of us travelling home this Christmas time I know things are hard and the cost of chicken is so expensive but please instead of stealing it you better beg the owner for it. Or better still eat from your neighbour.

“This young girl is from my neighboring community, she has been coming to my community to steal chicken in one poultry farm where the owner of the farm does not use to sleep there, and the owner knowing that his chicken has been missing decided to be sleeping in his farm.