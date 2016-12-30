Prince James Uche’s son cries out as hospital threatens to throw out ailing actor
Son of ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, has cried out to well-meaning Nigerians to come to his father’s aid as the hospital, in which he is admitted is set to throw him out over unpaid bills. Uche is presently hospitalized in Lagos due to kidney related ailment and urgently needs to be taken […]
