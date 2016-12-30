Probe Them All

In the wake of the crisis created by the invasion of the Government Girls School in Chibok in Borno State by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, and the abduction of over 270 girls, the federal government set aside the sum of N500 million for the rebuilding of the school under the Safe School Initiative. The programme was promoted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. Soon after the inauguration of the N500m school rebuilding project, nothing much was heard about the fund or plans to rebuild the school.

The Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, is miffed that this initiative is probably becoming another scam. He has, therefore, urged the federal government to investigate the disbursement of the fund as well as its application in terms of rehabilitating the ravaged school. His position on the matter is based on the fact that the school had remained in a state of disrepair since the unfortunate abduction of the girls.

The end may not be heard about the grand fleecing of the country by those who claimed to be handling the war against Boko Haram and, in particular, the Chibok scandal which drew the attention of the international community to the activities of insurgents in the North East zone of the country.

Before now, the exposition was on how more than $2 billion budgeted for arms procurement became out of pocket allowances for some key political operators in the last administration. That incident, which dramatised in a despicable way the rot in the system especially how national security was sacrificed on the altar of political expediency and personal greed, has continued to haunt our pride and integrity as a country. While that scam was on, the nation’s fighting forces were sent to battle without appropriate logistics and they were over ran by a ragtag band of urchins.

Now, someone who is in a position to know, the governor of the state that is the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, is informing Nigerians that a similar malfeasance also took place in the school from which our girls were taken away. If it is true that anyone without conscience could do this, it then shows how debased we have become as a people. Similarly, it brings to the fore the extent a few highly placed individuals are willing to go to exploit the misfortune of their own compatriots to satisfy their personal pecuniary ends.

The shameful aspect of this situation is that while we are embezzling the money meant for the purchase of arms and the rehabilitation of the Chibok School, people outside are taking it upon themselves to bring succour to the distraught community and the afflicted students. An American businessman is already undertaking the sponsorship of the education of the released Chibok girls.

It is lamentable, in our opinion, that the crisis in the North East has become a cesspool of graft and corruption. The victims of the crisis, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are surviving by the skin of their teeth in the camps just as officials mandated to look out for them are having a field day misapplying funds meant for their upkeep, diverting relief materials and, horror of all horrors, sexually exploiting the women among them.

The government has ordered the probe of the goings on in the management of the IDPs camps which, on paper, is receiving huge funds from the Nigerian government and international donor agencies. We commend that move in the hope that it will go far enough in bringing anyone involved in the decidedly immoral act to deserved justice.

However, we are genuinely worried that, considering the fact that those alleged to have abused the trust of the nation in this regard are highly politically exposed people, the urge to appear clean may override the urgency to set a few examples. If our worries turn out to be misplaced, then we will be pleasantly surprised.

In the meantime, while the government is looking into allegations of the misappropriation of funds for the IDPs, the probe must necessarily include the use or non-use of the N500 million Chibok Safe School Initiative. No dirt must be allowed to be swept under the carpet. Enough of the schemes and scams.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

