Projects get lion share as Ahmed presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly
Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a 2017 budget estimate of N135, 064, 529, 461 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval. The governor presented the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Introspection and Sustenance” to the House on Thursday. He said the budget showed an increase of N23, 682, 157, […]
Projects get lion share as Ahmed presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG