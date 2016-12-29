Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Projects get lion share as Ahmed presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a 2017 budget estimate of N135, 064, 529, 461 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval. The governor presented the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Introspection and Sustenance” to the House on Thursday. He said the budget showed an increase of N23, 682, 157, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Projects get lion share as Ahmed presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.