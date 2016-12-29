Pages Navigation Menu

Protest as Amosun pays severance allowance to Daniel, others

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

There was a mild drama yesterday as Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State released cheques for the severance allowance of former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and other appointees who served with him. Although the former governor wasn’t physically available, his Commissioners, Special Advisers and Assistants were all available to collect their cheques. […]

