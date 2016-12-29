Protest as Amosun pays severance allowance to Daniel, others

There was a mild drama yesterday as Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State released cheques for the severance allowance of former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and other appointees who served with him. Although the former governor wasn’t physically available, his Commissioners, Special Advisers and Assistants were all available to collect their cheques. […]

The post Protest as Amosun pays severance allowance to Daniel, others appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

