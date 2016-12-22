Pages Navigation Menu

Protesting traders unleash terror on Ekiti works ministry

Dec 22, 2016

PROTESTING traders in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday, vandalised the Ekiti State Ministry of Works and the office of its Commissioner, Mrs. Funmilayo Oguns. They were protesting the alleged ‘disturbance’ by taskforce of the ministry popularly called “Dagrin” which arrested and seized their wares for selling on the streets. Most of the traders […]

