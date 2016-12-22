Protesting traders unleash terror on Ekiti works ministry
PROTESTING traders in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday, vandalised the Ekiti State Ministry of Works and the office of its Commissioner, Mrs. Funmilayo Oguns. They were protesting the alleged ‘disturbance’ by taskforce of the ministry popularly called “Dagrin” which arrested and seized their wares for selling on the streets. Most of the traders […]
The post Protesting traders unleash terror on Ekiti works ministry appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG